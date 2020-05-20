Washington, USA.

The president of United States, Donald trumpHe reiterated his attacks on China’s management of the coronavirus crisis and said that the “incompetence” of the Asian country was what caused a “worldwide slaughter”.

Trump referred in a tweet to the report of “a madman” in China in which other actors are allegedly blamed for the advance of the virus and demanded that this “fool” who was the “incompetence of China and nothing else that caused this worldwide slaughter. “

China, for its part, gathers deputies to sing victory against the virus

The 3,000 deputies of the National Popular Assembly (ANP) will meet starting this Friday for the great annual session in which the end of the new coronavirus epidemic, which erupted in December, will be celebrated and the figure of President Xi will be highlighted Jinping.

In power for seven years, the top Chinese leader faces the most serious crisis in his administration, accused of having reacted late to the appearance of the coronavirus in late 2019, which spread to the rest of the world causing more than 320,000 deaths and a global economic catastrophe.

But with the clear decline of the pandemic in its territory, Beijing stands as a winner of covid-19, compared to western countries, poorly prepared from the start and where the disease continues to wreak havoc.

In the solemn setting of the People’s Palace, seat of the Chinese parliament in Beijing, the regime will score a point in its ideological war with the West.

This session “will provide Xi Jinping with an opportunity to proclaim total victory in the ‘people’s war’ against the virus,” said political scientist Diana Fu, from the University of Toronto, Canada.

For the first time since the Maoist era, Beijing postponed the parliamentary session that should have started in March, as is traditional. The session will last one week instead of the usual two.

