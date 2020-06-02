15 minutes. The police began this Monday to launch tear gas against protesters who were protesting next to the White House, minutes before the start of the curfew in Washington DC, at 19:00 local time (23:00 GMT), according to Efe.

Police began releasing tear gas, after warnings that the curfew was about to begin.

Almost at the same time, President Donald Trump began a speech in the Rose Garden of the presidential mansion.

The President crossed Lafayette Square (Shawn Thew / .)

Shortly after tear gas was released, officers began pushing protesters with their shields away from the presidential mansion.

Shortly after, the president went out to Lafayette Square, the park in front of the White House, where he walked and went to the Episcopal Church of Saint John, where all the presidents of the United States have prayed since the 19th century.

Trump posed for the cameras with a Bible in hand in front of the boarded-up windows of the church, whose basement was one of the places where some protesters set fire during the protests on Sunday, although the fire did not cause damage.

Trump posed next to a bible (Shawn Thew / .)

Despite having been dispersed from the area where the president walked, the protesters still continued in the vicinity shouting slogans, although without being able to access the Lafayette Square area.

Deployment

Trump announced Monday the deployment of “thousands upon thousands of heavily armed soldiers” and law enforcement officers to stop the unrest in Washington DC.

“I am mobilizing all available federal, civil and military resources to stop the riots and looting to end destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans,” the president said in a speech in the White House.

The President came to the Episcopal Church of Saint John (Shawn Thew / .)

Almost at the same time that Trump began his speech, the security forces began to launch tear gas against protesters gathered in the vicinity of the presidential mansion protesting the murder of the African American George Floyd, a week ago today in Minneapolis (Minnesota), at the hands of a white cop.