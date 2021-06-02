Donald Trump cancels From the desk of Donald J. Trump

Whether you are an admirer or a detractor of Donald Trump in terms of his political and business side (what reasons are there to opine both ways), what is undeniable is that it’s a hurricane when it comes to communication. In the days when he was able to tweet both from his personal account and from the official account of the President of the United States, he was capable of causing storms with a few words, and managed to constantly stay in the news spotlight.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of this year he took advantage of this media power to encourage the insurrection and the attempted coup that took place on January 6 in Washington DC, and which led to the seizure of the Capitol by some insurgents. Fortunately, the situation could be redirected by the public order forces, but there were five deaths and dozens of injuries to be regretted during the riots and the insurrection. Some potential terrorists to whom Donald Trump sent his encouragement and love through Twitter.

It was not an easy decision, as Jack Dorsey later recounted, but those messages were the end point for Donald Trump on the social network, in a decision in which many other networks and services agreed. Suddenly, within weeks, Trump was not only without his long-awaited second term, he also lost the loudspeaker that social media had provided. Of course, he does not seem like a person capable of assuming a defeat, so since then he has been working on his return to the oval office, and his advisers reported at the time of a close return to the Internet.

There were high expectations about that announced return, which finally materialized in early May … in the form of a blog. The From the Desk of Donald Trump website offered the particular and expected slogans of the former president, and had elements to share them on social networks, with what was expected to be his indirect return to them. However, it appears that the numbers have not squared, and less than a month after its launch, all From the Desk content has been removed from Trump’s website.

Although at least for now there is no official statement on the removal of Donald Trump’s blog, everything points to the poor result obtained by these publications It has been well below what those responsible, including Trump himself, expected. Jason Miller, Trump’s senior assistant, has affirmed on CNBC that From the Desk will not return, and although he also affirmed that this was only part of a much broader plan, he did not know how to explain and ended up acknowledging that he was unaware of the rest of the elements. of said plan.

Another adviser whose name has not been released told the Washington Post that Donald Trump was embarrassed after his blog launch failed to attract attention that he so desperately seeks, as it is a key element for his return to the front line of politics. According to the newspaper, the advisor said: “the former president wanted to open a new ‘platform’ and he did not like that this platform was mocked and had so few readers.”