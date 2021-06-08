Donald Trump Calls Bitcoin “Scam Against the Dollar”

06/08/2021 at 09:24 CEST

Former United States President Donald Trump told Fox Business that sees Bitcoin as a “scam” that affects the value of the US dollar. “Bitcoin, it looks like a scam,” Trump said. “I don’t like it because it is another currency that competes against the dollar.” He added that he wanted the dollar to be “the currency of the world.” He blames the Bitcoin boom on figures like Elon Musk for “behaving stupidly,” making the general public perceive that the cryptocurrency is credible.

Your comments come from the news that El Salvador plans to make cryptocurrency legal tender . The price of Bitcoin has been falling steadily since the beginning of May and has not recovered so far. The drops were widely attributed to China banning banks and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, as well as the electric car maker Tesla announced that it would no longer accept the coin a week earlier .

Justin Urquhart-Stewart, co-founder of Seven Investment Management and investment platform Regionally, believes that Bitcoin has a potential threat to destabilize currencies “because it has taken off in such a way that it has created a popular appeal without any solid financial strength”