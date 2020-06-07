Earlier this Thursday they began to put bars around the White House, which will prevent further protests around him for the death of George Floyd that occurred on May 25 while he was arrested by the Minneapolis Police. Read: Do you want to invest? We tell you how to do it

These new bars reach a height of approximately 2.7 meters and with the help of bailiffs they were placed on the periphery of the White House.

This event created the hashtag #BuildThatWall on Twitter in which Internet users reproach Donald Trump for these actions and alluded to his words to build a wall and that it had come true but around the White House and not on the border with Mexico.

Read: Dollar price today Thursday June 4, 2020, exchange rate

Read: Mexico sales to the US have historical fall

On Twitter they called these bars as Trump’s “bunker baby” and accused him of wanting to be a dictator and that he is now locked up with his wall.

Trump Claims Use of “Overwhelming” Force in the US

According to the Reform Agency, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, assured that the security forces of the country’s capital controlled with “overwhelming force” the protests of the outraged by the murder of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the Police. from Minnesota.

“(Washington) D.C. had no trouble last night. Lots of arrests. Great job done by everyone. Overwhelming force. Domination,” the President wrote on his Twitter account.

“Similarly, Minneapolis was great (thank you, President Trump!),” He said ironically. Trump did not elaborate on his claims.

If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the Army and quickly resolve the problem. “

The President ordered the deployment of a military Police battalion, of between 200 and 500 soldiers, for the capital, the only jurisdiction in the country where the Armed Forces can do so without first consulting the Governor of the entity.

“They must put (the protesters) in jail for 10 years and they will never see things like this again. We are doing it in Washington DC, we are going to do something that people have not seen before,” Trump previously told state authorities. in conference call.

Nationwide, more than 5,600 people have been arrested during the week of protests.

George Floyd’s death was caught on video by a passerby when a Minneapolis Policeman subdued him and put his knee on his neck for 8 minutes until he was suffocating.

A day later, the protests erupted day after day without interruption.