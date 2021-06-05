Donald Trump banned for two more years from Facebook and Instagram

06/05/2021 at 10:23 AM CEST

Josep Carceller @JosepCarceller

What Donald Trump has been the strangest president to ever pass through the White House in recent times there is no one who can deny it; His statements and actions have corroborated this, such as when he wanted to build the famous wall to separate the United States from Mexico and for Mexicans to pay for it to, according to him, try to stop illegal immigration.

To give another example, while still in office as president of the United States and in the midst of a pandemic caused by the coronavirus, was able to declare that this virus was only removed with bleach, which caused several citizens of that country to rush to buy and drink this liquid that can be fatal to humans if ingested or injected as proposed by the president.

What Donald Trump was undoubtedly not expecting was that the administrations of the social networks of Facebook and Instagram decided to veto him and eliminate his accounts in which he had several million followers after suggesting on several occasions that fraud had been done in the presidential elections that placed their competitor as President of the United States. Therefore, and after reviewing the veto, the social networks owned by Mark Zuckerberg have decided that they will veto it for two more years counting from January 7, 2021. Trump’s accounts were vetoed after the assault on the Capitol on 6 January, which resulted in 5 deaths.

So that, Donald Trump will be able to use these two social networks again from January 8, 2023, if at that time you still want to enter them when you will be 76 years old.