Donald Trump, President of the United States, called on state governors to allow places of worship to reopen "right now."

This is something that is not legally feasible because the decision rests with local and state entities.

At a press conference, Trump announced the designation as “Essential places” of churches, synagogues and mosques, which is why at the federal level they are considered crucial for the United States. in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, a category that has also entered hospitals or food factories.

“Some governors have considered that the liquor stores or abortion clinics are essentialbut they left out the churches. That is not right, so today I correct that injustice and I urge the governors to allow its opening right now, “he said. Trump.

The president threatened to suspend the authority of the governors if they do not allow it and ended his speech saying: “USA need more prayers, not less“

“We need more prayer, not less.” pic.twitter.com/eTEEILk50G – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2020

Trump He indicated that soon the governmental Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will give more information on the recommendations to follow.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a press briefing https://t.co/CIeEOpMXmU – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2020

Despite the president’s threats, it is the state and county authorities who they have the power to decide whether or not to resume economic and social activity in an area.

At the federal level, the CDC is limited to issuing recommendations, which the governors then apply as they deem appropriate, depending on how the pandemic affects their fellow citizens and the available hospital resources.

USA It remains the world's largest pandemic focus with more than 1.5 million cases and at least 95,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Although the decision rests with state and local authorities, the president has repeatedly called for “liberation” those states with stricter measures of confinement, such as Michigan, governed by Democrats and key to the November presidential elections.

In March, Trump had the idea that it would be possible reopen USA for Easter Sunday, April 12, and that he could see “churches full” of people, but then he had to admit that it was not possible because of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.