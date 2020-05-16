Donald Trump responds to the press in the garden of the White House on Thursday.Alex Brandon / EL PAÍS

The coronavirus crisis in the United States is exposing the country’s political wounds, accentuated by the administration of Donald Trump. But if the divide between Republicans and Democrats has reached unprecedented levels, sanitary measures generate a consensus that is also rare these days. A recurring week-to-week survey reveals that President Donald Trump is disconnected from most Americans when he questions science or quarantine orders. You can’t jump to conclusions in such a volatile situation, but managing against common sense generally doesn’t look good for Trump.

The top official in charge of health and the US economy has questioned the quarantine orders for cities, counties and states. Logically, it is the one that has the most media impact. But who does he represent? There have not been many attempts to put figures to the confusion between politics and sanitary measures that the United States has lived since March. An approximation can be found in the weekly Nationscape survey, conducted by the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), which reveals that more than 90% of Americans say they are concerned about the pandemic. .

That figure is somewhat different between those who declare themselves Republicans (46% very concerned and 38% “somewhat” concerned), and Democrats (69% very concerned). Even so, it reveals a vast majority of consensus to which comments such as the recommendation to inject disinfectant, or see the president stubbornly refuse to wear a mask in any situation, may not do them any grace.

In this sense, one of the most interesting points of the survey is the approval of Trump’s work at the forefront of the crisis. In the week of March 19-25, when the poll started asking about the coronavirus, 59% of respondents approved of Trump’s management to some degree. The figure has dropped to 42% through May 6. More revealing is the data among Republicans. Two months ago, 89% supported Trump’s management to some degree (58% “completely”). Last week it had eroded 10 points, up to 79%. Among those declaring themselves independent, the positive attitude about Trump’s management has plummeted from 59% to 32%.

“Common sense tells us that the economic downturn is bad for the one in charge,” argues Robert Griffin, director of the study, by phone. “People always blame the ruler. I think there are good reasons to think that the effect will not be great, because the United States is very polarized and people do not go outside their beliefs. But just because it’s a small effect doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an effect. History tells us that this will be bad for the President. ” Trump pulled 2.8 million fewer votes than his rival in 2016 and won the presidency by tens of thousands of votes in four key states.

The Nationscape project series started in 2018 trying to find attitudes in Americans that would explain a little better how they vote. If the 2016 polls had demonstrated anything, it was that asking about the intention of simply voting left out certain opinions that explain people’s motivations. No one could see that the hatred of Hillary Clinton was so intense. No one could see that Republicans did not care about Donald Trump’s astracanadas when it came to voting, much as they were outraged in public. “It was about filling the gaps in the poll between people’s attitudes and the way they vote,” explains Griffin. The survey conducts 6,250 interviews a week with a view to the November elections. It has 500,000 responses.

Two months ago, everything changed. Also the surveys. The United States was no longer campaigning, but at war. Starting in March, Nationscape began measuring Americans’ attitudes toward anti-coronavirus measures weekly. Griffin doesn’t dare trace the consequences of this yet in November. “American politics has been surprising us for two years,” says Griffin. “But this is a new scale. We compare it to the Second World War or the Great Depression. It is monumental, it is an event that defines an era ”, so no conclusions can be drawn from the campaign manuals. No one can anticipate, for example, the response of Americans to a second wave in the fall, in full elections.

The news shows only two sources of opposition to the quarantine measures: small armed groups and the White House press room. In between is the rest of the country. As the president tweets things like “Free Michigan!”, The poll reveals massive support for local measures. 84% of Republicans support mandatory teleworking, 73% the closing of bars and 65% travel restrictions, the measure with less support, although that consensus is slowly eroding. More than 36 million people have lost their jobs in the US due to these measures, but the support remains very robust.

“Trump’s rhetoric is going to have an impact on the way people act,” Griffin concludes. “Over time, it will convince more people. But in general, when you say things that a large majority of people disagree with, you’re not usually politically good. ”

