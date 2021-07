Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his family.

Miami World / CNN

He was born on July 9, 1932. He was Secretary of Defense between 1975 and 1977 under Gerald Ford and then from 2001 to 2006 under the George W. Bush administration.

He was a pilot and flight instructor for the Navy. He won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977.

No cause of death was reported.