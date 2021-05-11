Donald Glover says cancellation culture is to blame for boring movies and TV – Tomatazos

In recent months, some celebrities and prominent figures in the entertainment industry have spoken out against the culture of cancellation, since for them, it is a way of undermining freedom of expression, although in many cases, the canceled have engaged in inappropriate behavior or made hate speech disguised as jokes.

After being absent from Twitter for several months – since November last year – actor Donald Glover (The Lion King – 40%, Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%, Atlanta – 100%) turned to this social network to express his opinion about what the cancellation has done to film and television (via The Wrap). Although it is not clear if the interpreter is criticizing as such the culture of cancellation or the fear that exists in producers and directors, the reality is that his words made many in this network think.

Glover’s tweets came after his series co-star Atlanta – 100%, Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah – 100%, The Photograph – 67%), faced a social backlash for participating in and moderating a Clubhouse talk that ended in anti-Semitic comments and although the actor addressed the situation and posted a formal apology on his Instagram, people on Twitter did not He was forgiving.

Without saying if his comments had to do with what Stanfield went through recently, Glover posted a series of tweets addressing why he thinks TV shows and movies have been so boring, as mentioned by many Twitter users lately. .

I saw people here arguing about how tired they were of reviewing boring things (TV and movies).

We are getting boring stuff and not even experimental errors (?) Because people are afraid of getting canceled.

So that they feel like they can only experiment with aesthetics. (also because some of them know they are not that good)

In the hours after his tweets, a debate broke out over whether Glover was referring to the cancellation culture or if he was simply saying that the creators fear their shows will be literally canceled because of the reactions on networks and fans rushed to. defend the actor claiming that he was referring to the latter.

The actor hasn’t faced the cancellation of many of his projects as of late, beyond a planned Deadpool series with FX in 2018, so many think it was a way of tackling what happened with Stanfield recently, however, Glover has not clarified his posts, he was silent on the platform once again, letting people interpret his words as they see fit.

