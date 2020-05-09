This is a fight between two future members of the Hall of Fame that is nearing the end of their careers. This also feels like a potential fork in career moment type for these guys. So much Donald «Cowboy» Cerrone how Anthony Pettis They have fought in an elite competition for years and it seems that neither of them can continue at that level. Cowboy arrives on Saturday after being knocked out in three consecutive fights, while Pettis He’s lost two fights in a row and hasn’t won back-to-back fights since 2014. It doesn’t seem like any of these guys have a lot of fights left.

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis LIVE

The name of Cerrone is stuck in the record books of UFC. He’s got the mark of most fights, most fights in a calendar year, most wins, most finals, most takedowns, and the record he is probably most proud of, most the bonds. The point is, you’ve had a historical career. That comes with taking a lot of damage. Now 37, he recently had his last shot at a title and it didn’t go so well. As previously mentioned, he has been knocked out in three consecutive fights, and the last two are main events. That said, there is no shame in losing the fights you lost. He was knocked out by the two guys fighting in the main event, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, as well as Connor McGregor. Ferguson also recently fought Pettis and won by TKO, while Gaethje and Connor would surely have beaten Pettis also at a distance. I’m not straying too far from the recent defeats of Cowboy.

For me, Pettis He has fallen off a cliff since he lost his light belt to Rafael Dos Anjos in 2015. Once he was a Wheaties athlete, Pettis He has lost eight of his last 12 fights. Due to his resume, the UFC He keeps reserving it in tough fights and appears to be in the lead during most duels. The most alarming trend has been a steady decline in blow production. Pettis He still has a lot of flare in his attack, though he’s only throwing 2.97 significant punches for his career and it’s been over three years since he landed at least 70 significant attacks in a fight.

Another aspect of this fight that should be mentioned, this is not the first time that these two veterans have fought. In 2013, Cerrone and Pettis They faced off in what was essentially a knockout title fight. Pettis He won and won the UFC lightweight belt in his next fight. Pettis Not only did he win, the fight wasn’t particularly competitive, as you can see in the video above. Knocked out Cerrone with a liver kick in the first round. This encompasses the three criticisms that Cowboy He has faced throughout his career. He has fought in big fights, is a slow beginner, and is susceptible to body kicks. Pettis he was able to take advantage of all those weaknesses in one night.

Cerrone vs Pettis Prediction

Even though these two boys are behind what we once saw, I think that Cerrone he has a little more left in the tank. While Cowboy be able to avoid finishing early in the match, I think it should go well in this fight. Ending up in recent fights is a bit troubling, though none of those fights were what he was expected to win. As long as you remain conscious, the production of Cerrone should be able to result in Pettis. Cowboy He gets 4.33 significant hits per minute compared to 2.97 significant hits per minute for Pettis. On the paper, Cerrone He also has a stronger fight as he gets more takedowns per fight and 15% more defense against takedowns. I believe that Cowboy will win by decision or potentially be late when Pettis start gas.

Prediction: Donald Cerrone beats Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision