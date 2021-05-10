Donald Cerrone refuses to end his career with defeat with Morono

Things did not go well for the fighter of the UFC, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who had a painful defeat to Alex Morono, on the weekend, for that reason he sent a message to his fans explaining that his legacy cannot end that way.

Through an interview for ESPN, Cerrone, He spoke about his fight with Morono and he made it clear that he is not happy with what is happening with career.

It’s definitely hard to break a streak, not? I need to break the damn streak because it’s brutal. I wish I had the answers, but I don’t have them. “

Likewise, he mentioned that his career cannot end with a defeat.

“Absolutely not [mi última pelea]. No way. I will never come out like this, ”Cerrone said. “I will, I will 100 percent know it. [es la última pelea] and i will go in and hopefully i will go right in. There is no way it ends like this. I couldn’t let my legacy end like this ”, he concluded.

