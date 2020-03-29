Donald cerrone

The former challenger to the light belt of UFCDonald Cerrone is willing to help save the UFC 249 card by participating in that card.

The event will be held in a place without revealing the April 18th. The event will feature the expected fight for the light belt between Khabib Nurmagomedov Y Tony Ferguson.

After the change of venue in a short time, many of the fights could be canceled after travel restrictions on the Coronavirus.

With this, Donald cerrone once again wants to save an event and participate in the PPV.

Some days ago, “Cowboy” made a post in Instagram indicating that it is willing to fight if the organization needs it.

“115 or 170. I’ll be waiting for the call”, placed the American.

Cerrone saw action on the undercard of UFC 246 in January, after being knocked out in the first round against the former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The defeat was the third in a row for Cerrone, he came from losing face Tony Ferguson Y Justin Gaethje.

This afternoon the welter Gilbert Burns responded to Donald Cerrone’s message and agreed to face it on April 18th.

Durinho replied on your account Twitter to face the “Cowboy” in a welterweight bout in UFC 249.

“Expect Donald Cerrone? I’m ready and you know it! Come on! @Danawhite @seanshelby @ AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc I’m #HUNGRY BURNS X CERRONE ”

Gilbert Burns is on a streak of five consecutive wins, with three wins within the welterweight division of UFC.

In his last fight, two weeks ago, Burns knocked out the former challenger to the belt Demian Maia in the co-star from UFC Brasília.