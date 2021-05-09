Donald Cerrone reacts to his loss at UFC Las Vegas 26

Donald Cerrone | Image: Super Lutas

Donald Cerrone (36–16) lost to Alex Morono (19–7) by TKO at UFC Las Vegas 26. The “Cowboy” has not won a fight since May 2019. Perhaps pressed to return to the best of paths prior to his recent fight, he promised to crush his opponent. But he couldn’t keep his word against a much better “The Great White”.

“Heartbroken”: Donald Cerrone

After the confrontation, Donald Cerrone reacted this way (via ESPN):

«Heartbroken, yeah. I don’t know what to say at the moment (about the retreat). I don’t know, I don’t feel like it. But how I feel and how I fight are two different things. Stinks. Who knows. I want to go back to 155 pounds. These 170 guys hit hard, they’re big guys. But I don’t make excuses«.

For his part Álex Morono resumes the path of victory and achieves what could be the most important of his career, in which he also won the bonus for Performance of the Night. It is too early to know who his next fight will be but there is no doubt that, beyond his irregular record in recent years, he is looking up in the welterweight division.