Donaire says the fight with Casimero would be canceled

Filipino WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire says he will withdraw from his August 14 unification clash with WBO champion and compatriot John Riel Casimero due to Casimero’s “unacceptable behavior.” Donaire wrote the following on social media:

I DISTANCE

I am known for taking positions that people are afraid to take. I support VADA testing 24/7/365 for all boxers. This should never be rejected or delayed. I am opposed to bullying in any form. I am against the disrespect and abuse of women and children physically, mentally and emotionally. And I am opposed to misogynistic culture.

A grown man recently told the mother of my children to ‘eat his…’. We cannot ignore this unprofessional behavior. We cannot excuse the disgusting trolling memes created by my wife as ‘for entertainment only’. I don’t want other professional athletes to cross this line and think that this type of behavior is acceptable. We have to maintain a respectable character, especially online, so that future generations will emulate it, and not promote ignorance and bad behavior. For boxing culture to change, promoters and networks must steer clear of unacceptable behavior and not encourage it.

That being said, as we’ve said before, we called off this fight when they delayed the delivery of VADA documentation for 5 days. We have evidence that the opposite side was not honest or forthcoming in providing the proper information to begin VADA drug testing. After we canceled the fight, then and only then did the paperwork all of a sudden appear.

I do what I say. And as much as I want to knock him out, I’m going to take the right path and instead of highlighting his bad behaviors, I’m not going to give his example the scenario or the payday that comes with it.