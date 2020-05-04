The news of the death of Socorro Castro Alva, the mother of Verónica and producer José Alberto Castro, which occurred last weekend, apparently collapsed Olga Breeskin. Although it could be thought that nothing linked the exvedette with Castro, it turned out that for years they had a close relationship that was evident during a telephone call broadcast on television. “Data-reactid =” 24 “>The news of the death of Socorro Castro Alva, the mother of Verónica and producer José Alberto Castro, which occurred last weekend, apparently collapsed Olga Breeskin. Although it could be thought that nothing linked the ex-vedette with Castro, it turned out that for years they had a close relationship that was evident during a telephone call broadcast on television.

Imagen Television’s ‘First-hand’ program communicated with Olga as far as Las Vegas, where she lives, but crying invaded the interview. Perhaps some detractors could point out that this is an attempt by Breeskin to attract attention, but the anecdote that he told of his friendship with Doña Socorro Castro is quite forceful.

The moment in which Doña Socorro Castro adopted Breeskin

Socorro came to fill that gap with love, with affection, with time, taking care of drunkenness when I was an absolute sex slave and working for the executioner, Socorro Castro gave me the shoulder, as many times as necessary, and I say it with all my heart. I do not know why I made that call, but I had the opportunity, in life, to thank him, “he celebrated for being able to speak with Mrs. weeks ago. & Nbsp;” data-reactid = “30”> “It is the only one in Las Vegas that helped me fill the gap when I lost my mother, Socorro came to fill that gap with love, with affection, with time, taking care of drunkenness when I was an absolute sex slave and working for the executioner, Socorro Castro gave me the shoulder, as many times as necessary, and I say it with all my heart. I don’t know why I made that call, but I had the opportunity, in life, to thank him “, he celebrated for being able to speak with the woman weeks ago.

Although she usually shares her testimony in Christian congregations to confirm how God transformed her life, it was actually unknown to the public that for a year, 2003, Veronica’s mother was so close to Olga.

“I don’t know if they know it or not, but they will know it for me. Socorro played the role of mother when I lost my mother, I am telling the truth,” she told the program. “We were always in contact, that was how they lived together several times, but it was very intense when my mother died in 2002, and we lived together in 2003, seven days a week, that’s why the emotion wins me, because if someone can testify that it was a great mother, grandmother, friend, has been Socorrito Castro. And I’m glad I took the phone to thank him for his friendship. ”

Orphaned, the hardest blow for Olga Breeskin

her stylist testified how the former vedette lived: “She did not want to get up, she only watched television, she did not care about anything and then she started taking the pills. She abandoned herself, gained weight, she was no longer hired for the shows and all that gave her a lot of depression”. “data-reactid =” 36 “> The loss of her mother was one of the hardest blows for Breeskin, so much so that even her stylist testified how the former vedette lived: “She did not want to get up, she only watched television, she did not care about anything and then she started taking the pills. She abandoned herself, gained weight, she was no longer hired for the shows and all that gave her a lot of depression”.

I entered the abyss of addictions. I already had antidepressants, nightmares, tobacco, liquor, various health problems, and suddenly a new enemy arrived that cost me a lot of pain that was the curse of the game (gambling) “, confessed to a Christian channel. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 37 “> Whoever was known as ‘Super Olga’, not only had fame and fortune, but was also filled with luxury by her passing loves. But she lost everything.”I entered the abyss of addictions. I already had antidepressants, nightmares, tobacco, liquor, various health problems, and suddenly a new enemy arrived that cost me a lot of pain that was the curse of the game (gambling), “he confessed to a Christian channel.

Even Olga had already revealed that she was always “versatile” when looking for a man, but the politicians were the most splendid, so they even gave her houses. However, now he appreciates having lost everything.

told Gustavo Adolfo Infante. “data-reactid =” 41 “>” What I do is remember those times so that they serve as a warning to the new generations, that this money, as it arrives, just as you pay with services and exchanges of favors, never blesses you. Nothing thanks the Lord because he was the producer of adultery and fornication, they are more serious crimes because the apostle Pablo says that he who commits fornication against his own body, sins, “he told Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Read more

But with the death of Verónica Castro’s mother, Breeskin opened her heart not only to remember that the lady was with her when she was depressed by the death of her mother, but also took the opportunity to give her the recognition she deserves.

With mask and meters away. This is how his family fired Verónica Castro’s mother“data-reactid =” 50 “>With mask and meters away. This is how his family fired Verónica Castro’s mother