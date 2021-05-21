DOÑA LUCHA Y COMPAÑÍA, MAY 20, 2021, CHANNEL 5

Here we tell you where watch live and live Doña Lucha and Company totally FREE online, the new season started and Doña Lucha will seek to assemble their teams, the comic Reality Show kicks off this Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The new season of DL and Company it already started, Doña LuchaTogether with a group of comedians they will try to get the best laughs out of you with their jokes.

The challenge is not at all easy as the participants are extremely talented and will push their microphone skills to the limit in order to surprise viewers.

DL and Company will be broadcast by Channel 5 o’clock at 20:00 from Monday to Thursday.

