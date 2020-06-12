The Moreno Dynasty It is one of the most recognized fighting families in wrestling and which started with Alfonso “El Acorazado” Moreno which formed a family with his wife known as Doña Esther and whose children are Rossy, Esther, Cynthia, Alda and The Oriental, who have carried the Moreno surname with absolute dignity not only in Mexico but also abroad.

Aztec Arena Budokan and Dinasía Moreno

Precisely Alfonso “El Acorazado” Moreno and his wife Dona Esther together with their children sought to have a wrestling arena and based on work and great efforts they built the Azteca Budokan Arena through which great stars have passed and which still continues to present functions with the current figures of the pancracy, figures of the size of the Santo, Rayo de Jalisco, Mil Máscaras, Hurricane Ramírez, Dr. Wagner Jr, Son of the Saint or Blue Demos Jr. have been presented in this room.

The first to see the children’s action was Rossy at 14 years of age who, lacking a gladiator in a function, decided to make the step to debut and thus begin a long career that still continues, then followed by Esther, Alda, Cynthia and Last the Oriental, the Moreno women lived one of their great times in Japan, in companies like, Neo Ladys, Women Pro Wrestling, All Japan, and JD Women , the Oriental for its part participated in three of the best Japanese companies such as Noah, All Japan and IWA Japan. Without forgetting that CMLL, Triple A and the Bullfight of Cuatro Caminos have also had their services. Rossy Moreno is the mother of Son of Dr. Wagner Jr. and of Galen of Evil reason why also they are considered part of the dynasty.

Doña Esther dies

Today it was confirmed that Doña Esther and the mother of the entire Moreno Dynasty unfortunately passed away after being convalescent from surgery. Dr. Wagner Jr. The former partner of Rossy Moreno confirmed the news through her social media accounts and where she expressed her sorrow for the death of her children’s grandmother.

Wagnermaniacos… #gran #guerrera #empresaria #abuelademishijos “Doña Esther” #QEPD 🙏🌹 @ record_mexico @mas_lucha @LuchaAztecaAAA @Batalla_Campal @estoenlinea @ElHijodelSanto @LuchaCentralCom @ BienBienBienEn1 @torreon @torreon @ pictor – Dr. Wagner Jr (@WagnerJrOficial) June 11, 2020

