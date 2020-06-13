Program
Start
Final
Spectators
Compartir
The Simpson
14:53
15:17
548,000
4.1%
The Simpson
14:27
14:53
530,000
4.4%
Fugitive
21:51
22:29
498,000
3.0%
Miss Barbara
17:13
17:31
485,000
4.0%
Western cinema Between value and money
18:47
20:30
480,000
4.8%
Western cinema (presentation) Between value and …
18:44
20:30
478,000
4.8%
The Simpson
15:17
15:38
471,000
3.5%
In wild lands
17:31
18:23
458,000
4.0%
When I Fall in Love
18:25
19:06
455,000
4.5%
The one that is coming A virtual girlfriend, a pretty …
15:12
16:59
443,000
3.4%
The one that is coming A virtual girlfriend, a pretty …
15:12
16:59
443,000
3.4%
Jack Reacher Cinema: Never Go Back
22:30
24:37
435,000
3.2%
The one that comes Alcohol, prawns and the …
13:44
15:12
315,000
2.9%
The One Coming Terrorist Smurfs, a …
20:14
22:30
281,000
2.1%
The one that is coming A Chinese, a Russian and a …
26:15
26:30
206,000
7.5%
Bones The Fighter at the Getter
22:20
23:13
402,000
2.4%
Bones The last second chance
21:39
22:20
393,000
2.5%
Bones The blow on the ropes
23:13
24:06
358,000
2.6%
Bones The secret in service
24:06
24:54
306,000
3.3%
Divinity series you fall in love
20:01
26:30
292,000
2.6%
Cinema The twelfth man
22:16
24:31
422,000
3.0%
Endeavor high voltage tower
20:23
22:16
293,000
2.2%
Agatha Christie Poirot Tragedy at Marsdon …
15:32
16:34
272,000
2.0%
Diagnosis murder Defense of …
19:31
20:23
184,000
1.8%
Colombo Unstable is the crown
16:34
18:21
179,000
1.5%
Law and order: special victims unit …
21:35
22:23
249,000
1.6%
Navy, Outlaw criminal investigation and …
23:07
23:59
213,000
1.5%
Law and order: special victims unit …
20:48
21:35
204,000
1.6%
Navy, criminal investigation Codes of …
22:23
23:07
195,000
1.2%
Navy, criminal investigation Final play
23:59
24:48
174,000
1.8%
The Thunderman Detective blue
21:43
22:04
229,000
1.5%
The Thunderman We introduce you to …
21:18
21:39
191,000
1.4%
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
22:05
22:27
161,000
1.0%
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
15:06
15:27
153,000
1.1%
The Thunderman A hero is born (2nd …
14:44
15:05
148,000
1.1%