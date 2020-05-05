▲ Don Shula, Patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, in his 325th victory, in 1993.Photo Ap

Ap, Afp and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 5, 2020, p. a10

Miami. Don Shula, the coach with the most wins in NFL history and who led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in the league that is still in effect, died yesterday at his residence without the causes being known. He was 90 years old.

Shula surpassed George Halas’ record of 324 wins in 1993. He retired after the 1995 season, with a total of 347 wins, 173 losses and six draws, and was inducted into the Professional American Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, the team’s owners said in a statement.

He was the one who gave a winning mentality to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami on the national sports map, he recognized him.

In 1972, he became the only coach to guide an NFL team to a perfect season, in which Dolphins achieved a 17-0 balance on their way to the Super Bowl victory by beating Washington Redskins, a title they returned. to rise in 1973 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2007 the New England Patriots came close to matching the feat of the 1972 Dolphins by winning their first 18 games before losing in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

The iconic head coach was in six Super Cups and reached the playoffs in four decades. In addition, he had to direct three quarterbacks who are in the Hall of Fame: Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

After Marino’s arrival, the Dolphins became one of the most feared teams in the NFL, and although they reached two more Super Cups (1982 and 1984), they fell to Washington and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

The only seasons in which Shula ended with more losses than wins were those of 1976 and 1988, but began to be the target of criticism from fans and the press in his later years and retired in January 1996, with Jimmy Johnson as his successor.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mourned the passing of Don Shula, who will always be remembered as one of the best coaches and collaborators in the history of our game. It had an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The most winning coach in NFL history and the only one who led a team to a perfect season.

Dan Marino defined his coach for his “greatness. You have brought that winning attitude with you every day and have improved everyone around you.

Thanks for always believing in me. You made me a better player and person. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Shula family. I love you, coach, he wrote on his Twitter account.

