The former coach of the NFL and the Miami Dolphins, Don Shula, passed away at 90 years of age, reported his family and the same organization. But who was and what did this exhead coach do?

Shula was born on January 4, 1930 in Grand River, Ohio, state in which he practically lived the first part of his life. There, he went to Harvey High School, where he started playing football and later did the same at the John Carroll University.

Shula jumped into the NFL when he was elected in the Draft of 1951, by the Browns. He played in high school and remained with the then dominant team of the time for only two years. Later he played for the Baltimore Colts and the Washington Redskins.

He retired at just 27 years old, and just four years later he became head coach of the Colts, a team that trained until ’63. From the ’64 campaign, he was the head coach with the Dolphins, which led them to be a successful franchise. In fact, all of his successes were built with him on the wings.

The most important of Shula with Miami occurred in the ’72 campaign. There he led the franchise to finish the regular season undefeated and get the Super bowl. The Dolphins of 72 Shula are the only team in the NFL who has won the Super Bowl without losing a game.

He trained the Dolphins until the 95 season, with which he won two Super bowl, four championships of the American conference and he left a record of 257 wins, 133 losses and two draws.

He was induced to Dolphins Hall of Fame and after that of the NFL and he is recognized as one of the best head coaches in the history of the League.

Rest in peace to the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula. pic.twitter.com/4mZ8cjUBl2 – NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2020

