Coach Don Shula celebrating with his Miami Dolphins team Gary Hershorn / EL PAÍS

In the early 1980s, a sign was posted every Sunday on top of the Orange Bowl football stadium in Miami that read, “Shula is God.” Tradition opened a debate in the city. There was no consensus on whether the letter “g” for god [dios] It should be in upper or lower case, according to the book Shula: the coach of the largest generation in the NFL. Donald Shula (1930, Ohio), the man who dedicated himself to breaking marks during half his life, has died at the age of 90 at his home in Indian Creek, as reported on Monday by the Miami Dolphins Twitter account, the team that led to glory.

Don Shula made history in the world of football training from day one, literally. When the Baltimore Colts hired him in 1963, they made him, at 33, the youngest coach in the NFL. From that first stage the media recalls the high demands on the players, the harshness of their criticism of them and their bad temper. “As a young coach, I was very intense,” he told The New York Times in 1983. In that interview, he acknowledged having flown more understanding with the passage of time, but not less intense. With the Colts, he was named Coach of the Year three times.

After six years leading the Baltimore team, which he led to the Super Bowl, Shula received a call from the Miami Dolphins, a team that had won just three games the previous season. He agreed to train them and in two years he had them in the Super Bowl. In three, it made them the first and only team in history – to this day – to complete an undefeated season, culminating in a victory over the Washington Redskins (14-7) in Super Bowl VII. The following year, in 1973, the Dolphins took the coveted gold ring again in Super Bowl VIII. There was no doubt: Shula was a god in Miami’s eyes. An institution for which statues were later erected, roads were named and stadiums were named.

With 347 wins, Shula is the coach with the most wins in the history of the National Soccer League. He alone, George Halas of the Chicago Bears and Bill Belichik of the New England Patriots, have accumulated more than 300 wins in their professional careers. He also holds the record for trained games, with 526. In 1997 he was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame. In an interview with the Miami Herald five years ago, he said he wanted to be remembered as someone who won within the rules of the game, and that the players were proud of it.

In the 1980s the Dolphins unsuccessfully participated in two Super Bowl. Already in the early nineties the team had practically lost all its bellows, reaching with difficulty even the playoffs. In 1995, at age 66, Shula retired. He took a turn in his life and started a chain of meat restaurants with his name and a line of condiments. It was also done with a golf course and a hotel in Miami. His followers, and two of his children, keep his legacy alive. Dave Shula is a coach at Dartmouth College, and Mike Shula is a Denver Broncos coach.

