Ramón Valdés worked alongside Roberto Gómez Bolaños for more than two decades (Photo: file)

As part of the celebration of Father’s Day in much of the world, many people have congratulated their parents on social networks. There are even not a few who mentioned don Ramón, an emblematic character in the popular Televisa series El chavo del ocho, played by Ramón Valdés, as one of the most remembered parents in the history of Spanish-speaking television.

Although he died over thirty years ago, the daughter of the remembered Mexican comedian continues to remember him with great affection, and at this juncture, Carmen Valdés published an unpublished photo, where Don Ramón is seen with her after a tour of presentations.

« So privileged to have such a loving father! Here is my dad back home after a long tour in 1977, Happy to be together again! It was a whole party that was made, music was played. We talked and laughed. Beautiful and longed for moments! ”, Was the text with which the woman recalled on Twitter who was part of the team of comedians of Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

The photograph immediately generated a lot of emotion among the followers of the popular character, who did not hesitate to grant him more than 18,000 favs on the social network.

The image with which Carmen Valdés remembered her deceased father (Photo: Instagram)

Already in December 2019, Carmen shared a snapshot in which she is very happy next to her father, in 1985, year in which she was pregnant.

« With my beloved father! In 1985, we arrived at the house after my father had stomach surgery, I was pregnant with my first daughter, « he said on that occasion.

The interpreter’s daughter has also released photos from her family album, such as when she posted a photo of who was Valdés’ second wife last January: « Who was left with the fox? 91 years ago today the lucky woman was born, My dear mom. Araceli Julián de Valdés. My dear parents in a beautiful hug! ”, Expressed Carmen.

Araceli Julián de Valdés, Don Ramón’s second wife (Photo: Instagram)

With these photographs that show Ramón Valdés in a family environment, his daughter joins the people who have published a photo of Monchito in times past.

It should be noted that both Carmen Valdés and Miguel Valdés, Don Ramón’s grandson, often share unpublished images of the artist on their social networks from time to time.

As in November last year, when Ramón Valdés Castillo, another of the interpreter’s grandchildren, published an unknown photo of his grandfather, in which the brother of Manuel « Crazy » Valdes He appears sharing with the members of the Chespirito cast.

“An unpublished photo. I really don’t know where it was taken. But it seems to be the home of one of the cast members of The guy from 8Does anyone know who the others are? Let’s see who from the cast is in the photo. Hugs to all ”, wrote Ramón at the bottom of the image.

A party where Roberto Gómez Bolaños was present in his role as « El chavo » (Photo: instagram)

In another photograph released by her grandson in 2019, the actor is seen chatting at some point in the last months of his life. « Today 31 years ago my grandfather died, as you can see in the photo, even with terminal cancer he kept smiling, kept joking until the last moment of his lifeThat charisma and love for life is what keeps you alive thanks to you, I cannot stop thanking you for your love, ”he shared on that occasion.

Ramón Valdés in a family moment shortly before his death (Photo: Instagram)

Ramón Valdés had ten children and three marriages, died on August 9, 1988 due to stomach cancer that later became a widespread disease.

