MEXICO CITY, Mar 25 (.) – Ignacio “Don Nacho” Trelles, the coach with the most directed games in the Mexican soccer team, died at the age of 103 due to a heart attack, the Cruz Azul club, where he trained on Wednesday, reported. in the 1970s and 1980s.

Trelles, who holds the record for the most directed games in the Mexican team -117-, was on the bench of the “Tri” in the 1962 World Cups in England and 1966, and in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 1964 and Mexico 1968.

“We regret the sensitive death of Don Ignacio Trelles. Technical director of our club from 1976 to 1983, achieving the two-time championship in 1978-1979 and 1979-1980,” Cruz Azul reported.

Under the command of Trelles, the “Tri” achieved its first victory in a World Cup when Mexico defeated Czechoslovakia 3-1 in Chile in 1962.

“The Mexican Soccer Federation regrets the sensitive death of Ignacio Trelles Campos. Mexican soccer legend as a player and coach, is the maximum winner of Liga MX and with more games directed at the Mexican national team,” Femexfut published.

Throughout his career, Trelles led more than 1,000 games and won 15 titles.

In addition to Cruz Azul, he was in charge of the América, Toluca, Puebla, Atlante, Universidad de Guadalajara, Zacatepec and Marte clubs.

He was champion with Toluca, Zacatepec and Marte, and retired from soccer in 1991 directing Puebla, registering 1,083 directed games, with 463 wins, 319 draws and 301 defeats.

As a player he played in Necaxa, América, Monterrey and Atlante, as well as Chicago Vikings in the United States.

With Necaxa he was champion of the seasons 1934-1935, 1936-1937 and 1937-1938, and of the Mexico Cup in 1934-1935.

