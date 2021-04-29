“Don Francisco”, the creator of Sábado Gigante, narrates his memoirs “With a desire to live” on his 80th birthday



Mr. Francisco.

The popular presenter Mario Kreutzberger, better known as “Mr. Francisco”, narrates his professional and personal life on turning 80 years of life in “With desire to live”, a memoir that goes on sale in May with anecdotes that span more than 50 years of experience.

This was announced this Wednesday in a statement by the publishing group Penguin Random House, in charge of this 400-page volume that includes details of personal life from the creator and host of “Sábado Gigante”, the longest-running program in television history, where he became known as “Don Francisco”.

In an intimate tone, but also full of humor that characterizes him, Kreutzberger is building the story of his life, “which is at the same time the history of Chilean television in the beginning,” says the editorial.

These pages also include the construction of a visibility space for the millions of Latino immigrants in the United States with the internationalization of “Giant Saturday” and its projection to all the countries of the continent, points out the publisher.

The publishing house classifies the volume as an “intimate account of the animator who brought the Hispanic world together.”

Through extensive research, previews Penguin Random House, Kreutzberger reconstructs his father’s detention in Nazi Germany’s Buchenwald concentration camp in 1938, and the odyssey to emigrate these to Chile, where the presenter was born on December 28, 1940.

Why do I want to write a book? I asked myself many times before starting, and I always came to the same conclusion: Because I am a communicator and I live and breathe from the daily exercise of communicating (…) ”, the Chilean begins thus when he turns 80 years old.

“It is a need from which I cannot divorce, which has almost become an obsession in my life, which has given me great satisfaction and one or another inconvenience”, reflects the also presenter of the “Telethon”, a solidarity crusade that It has allowed the construction of 14 rehabilitation institutes throughout Chile, where more than 31,000 disabled children and young people are cared for each year.

The “Teletón” has been held since 1978 in collaboration with a large part of Chilean communicators. For his important social work, the United Nations Children’s Organization (UNICEF) conferred on Kreutzberger the title of Ambassador.

“Willing to Live” chronicles Kreutzberger conversations with former US presidents such as George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The Chilean reflects on such dramatic immigration issues as family separation, deportations, the possibility of legalization of the undocumented, temporary protection laws (TPS) or the future of students called “dreamers”.

“Unfortunately I must admit that, if these interviews had to be done today, 15 years later, the questions would be almost the same (…)”, he exposes, referring to issues that “become recurring campaign promises” but that until now “neither Democrats or Republicans have had the true political will to seek a definitive solution.”

Kreutzberger is the creator and presenter since 1962 of “Giant Saturday”, the longest running variety show in television history according to Guinness World Records. The show ended on September 19, 2015 on the Univision network in the United States.

