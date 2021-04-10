

Jennifer Lopez.

In his visit to ‘Hoy Día’, Don Francisco spoke for the first time about something he says he shouldn’t have done to Jennifer Lopez, leaving everyone with their mouths open with such a confession.

How we tell you, Mario Kreutzberger, known to all as Don Francisco, was this morning at ‘Hoy Día‘, Telemundo’s morning show, inaugurating the new series ‘Uno Para Todos’… Among all that he said for more than an hour, the animator He confessed that he regrets something he did to Jennifer Lopez.

Yes, the Chilean star told Nicole Suárez, Arantxa Loizaga, Adamari Lopez and Nacho Lozano, all seated around a round table, who One of the worst interviews he did was with JLo, when the star visited him on ‘Sábado Gigante’. He assured that he did not treat her as she deserved, for the simple fact of not speaking Spanish well.

This uncomfortable situation was 30 years ago, when the Quintanilla family visited him with López to introduce her as the actress who would play ‘Selena’ in the official film.

“I interviewed her on ‘Sábado Gigante’, and I always regret it because I did not behave well with her, because she spoke almost no Spanishnow speaks quite a bit of Spanish, and I did not have patience, I did not behave as I should, and I always regretted that because I did not have to do it, “Don Francisco confessed to them.

That was the first, the last and the only interview he did with the ‘Diva del Bronx’, because although he assured that Jennifer must not have the slightest idea that he is sorryYes, you are sure that you will not want to sit next to him again.

“She didn’t want to go back, or see me in paint“, Explained Don Francisco, before the laughter of the interviewers to imagine the moment that Jennifer Lopez would have lived that day.

Don Francisco also took a walk through his career, through his past, present and future, the pandemic and a preview of everything that is coming for his next projects.

As we told you, he also remembered Adamari López’s father with great affection, something that moved the presenter of ‘Hoy Día’ and she could not contain her tears.

“He was an extraordinary guy, the family has a funeral home … It was one of the best interviews I’ve ever done and I don’t forget it”, the Chilean presenter told Adamari.

Don Francisco was the first guest of ‘Uno Para Todos’, the new series of ‘Hoy Día’ where they promise to bring great personalities and celebrities to join the team of presenters to speak on a wide variety of current topics and present different points of view.

LOOK HERE PART OF THE INTERVIEW THAT DON FRANCISCO DID WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ: