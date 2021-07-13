Don Francisco sold his mansion in Miami

The likeable host of ‘Sábado Gigante’ has just sold his huge property in Miami for $ 23.75 million.

Actually, he was asking for $ 22 million, but in this crazy real estate market he managed to get $ 1.75 million on the sale price.

The property is located on Indian Creek Island, also known as the Billionaire Bunker, where personalities such as Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima and Julio Iglesias also have mansions.

Considering that he bought the house in 1993 for only $ 2.625 million, and even counting inflation, he has made a chilling profit on it.

The mansion is built on a 5000 m² lot and faces an elite golf course.

Between the main house and the guest house, the property offers a total of six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, on 672 m² of living space.

Most curious of all, the buyer plans to completely demolish the house and build a new one. In this way, you hope to double the value of your investment.

Don Francisco, whose real name is Mario Kreutzberger, made the last broadcast of ‘Giant Saturday’ in September 2015.

According to Guinness World Records, ‘Giant Saturday’ was the longest-running show on television, with a total of 53 years on the air.

Don Francisco has spent his recent time on projects more like “Don Francisco: Reflections 2021”, which is a miniseries in which he interviews personalities from entertainment, the arts, medicine and sports, among others.

Last year, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, he published his memoirs, “With a desire to live”, with stories that span 5 decades of his professional career.

Mario Luis Kreutzberger Blumenfeld was born in Talca, Chile, on December 28, 1940, the son of German Jewish refugees who fled to Chile to escape World War II.