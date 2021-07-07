Don Francisco sells his house in Miami Beach for almost $ 24 million dollars and they will demolish it



Don Francisco sells his mansion for almost $ 24 million to be demolished.

Photo: Alexander Tamargo / .

The renowned Chilean television host Mario kreutzberger, known as “Don Francisco” sold his house located on an exclusive island in Miami, for $ 23.8 million.

A few months ago it was known that Don Francisco had listed his house on Indian Creek Village Island for sale and finally the business was finalized, although the land will have other purposes.

According to the real estate portal therealdeal.com. new buyers of the house plan to demolish it with the purpose of build a mansion in that luxurious neighborhood for which they expect to receive about $ 50 million.

It should be noted that Mario initially purchased the South Florida property in 1993 for $ 2.63 million.

The property dates from 1987 and it was expanded over the years, to have six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, several living and dining rooms, a swimming pool, terrace and a gym.

Indian Creek Village, known as the ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’, is such an exclusive area that it has its own police force, a private golf course and a marine patrol 24 hours a day.

This property was highly valued by developers of real estate projects in the state of Florida, since the island is a place where Ivanka Trump, the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay player, Tom Brady with his wife, the model Gisele Bündchen, also live. , to name a few.