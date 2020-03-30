Without rest, and from his home, he seeks to be able to do this April 3 and 4 Telethon Chile so that no child is left without his treatment

Quarantined in her native country, first voluntary and then compulsory, and with a titanic effort to be able to do Chile telethon This April 3 and 4, we speak exclusively with Mr. Francisco, who assures that despite never having experienced anything or the like, invites us to understand that today we are naked and fragile where it is time to bring out the best in us.

“We have an institution (Telethon) that has been built 40 years ago, which cares for 32,000 children who cannot be stopped from rehabilitation, and our resources reach us until April, so we are trying to build a Virtual telethon, look for the best moments of the old telethon, more international artists who have wanted to collaborate and send video, and also entertainers from the houses, we are going to talk with families. This is a national event of other characteristics, to accompany us, to defeat loneliness, to make humanity flourish, to promote the principle of solidarity ”, begins by saying Don Francisco from his house in Chile and clarifies that, following the advice in a quarantine, he is not in a dressing gown, but rather dressed.

For the Chilean animator, the ‘Mister television’As it is known, Telethon is not only a dream, but also an achievement and today a responsibility that began 40 years ago serving 5% of children in Santiago de Chile and today can say that 132 thousand families have passed … “We serve 98% of children, 9 out of 10 children … We have done a fantastic job, we have given visibility to children with disabilities that did not exist before, much progress was made but much remains to be done”, Explain.

-Did you imagine something like that in your life?

Mr. Francisco: This has been the most difficult moment of my life, regarding this activity to which a large percentage of my time has been dedicated, which is the Telethon, although also as a communicator I feel useful to be able to communicate with people, but I have than finding the way to communicate within what people want, what people need. We want to tell people that they are not alone, now we have to make people want to listen to us, that is the most important thing.

-How are you working this Telethon in a virtual way, where the human will be distanced?

D.F .: We have a theater where we had already built the scenery, if they allow us to have two or three drivers, we, with the distances that we have to have, with all the guarantees, there we would have a continuity to be in contact with the whole country … Talk to people because we would transmit from people’s homes through their phones. Knowing what concerns they have, what they want to know about the coronavirus, explaining people’s problems to the authorities as an interactive program, as this never happened in the history of humanity, we are day by day what people need and want because that is the sole objective.

-How does a person as active as you pass a quarantine?

D.F .: I decide because all my colleagues, those who work with me, recommended that I do it, so if the majority is saying: “go home,” well … But here is also a rule, now, that people my age have to be in the house obligatorily, but I did it before this rule came out … I am alone with my lady, the first thing they recommend to you, when you are in this situation, is to have a normal day, to get up normally at an hour like what you always do, then I do a little sport, I walk on a machine a few miles, then I dress, I communicate with television channels and radios, I am writing part of my book called ‘What I learned’ and so.

-What message do you give to the public that has always listened to you and is currently in such uncertainty?

D.F.: There is a magic word that I have always used and that has never failed me, which is the word ‘solidarity’, because I believe that at the moment there are quarantines for many people and that they want to maintain it, but there are others who are in difficulties in maintaining it because they have to continue working, or some who cannot stand on their own and who live next to you house or in front, one has to be in solidarity with the one who does not have … Today money has changed in value, money only has value for life, it has no value to save, to win, or to increase the someone’s estate. Money is for life, because if there is life afterwards, there will be an opportunity to make all the other changes.

I think that especially directed at the community that I know, which is Hispanic, is that they show solidarity with their friends and their neighbors, and if they are confused with someone who takes advantage of this opportunity to meet again… When one is often alone in their home thinking, then one says: “By God! there is so much artificial intelligence, so much robotics, so much technology and all that technology was not able to improve a single person ”… We are just like Adan and Eva, naked in front of the coronavirus, the richest and the poorest, the most intelligent and the least smart, we are all facing a situation where the only defense we have is to stay at home, try to maintain a quarantine but even that does not guarantee us … Here the fragility of the human being is demonstrated and that is when the human being has to remove Best of all, we have this ability to do it at a difficult time in something that humanity has never experienced.

.