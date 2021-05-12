Don Francisco and Jorge Ramos talked about the sexy models and contests of “Sábado Gigante” in the middle of the Me Too era



Univision journalist Jorge Ramos interviewed Don Francisco. The latter confessed in many aspects including the sexy models and contests that existed in “Giant Saturday” in the current era of Me Too.

Just when the movement Me too has taken on a great voice and relevance worldwide. There are many celebrities who, because it is the modern era, were surely criticized for the way they “sold” or promoted their shows. Therefore, the journalist from Univision Jorge Ramos, who gave a very moving interview to the “Giant of television” Mr. Francisco due to her professional career, she did not miss the opportunity to ask her about her position in the current situation, the debates on the exploitation of women and The sexy models who appeared scantily clad at their famed show “Giant Saturday“. The television presenter with 60 years of experience confessed in this and other aspects.

“… With great success we carried out events that today would be harshly criticized. in which the beauty and feminine sensuality were present as Miss Colita, Miss Petit, Miss Cinnamon Skin, Miss Pechonalidad…. ”, The journalist reads from the presenter’s book. In the background you could hear a song that he quoted: “Let’s see, let’s see how he moves his tail. If you don’t move it, you have it covered… ”, he sang it himself and danced it not only with the work team on the set but with the entire audience that turned around and literally shook the rear of their back.

The presenter, whose first name is Mario kreutzberger, responded forcefully and open to the current world when Ramos asked him if he considered that he had made a mistake in this regard and that if he regretted having done it (referring to that type of contests and to the scantily clad models that appeared on his show).

“I think I was not wrong. I believe that times are changing. I started on black and white television. I believe that things were done that today cannot be done because the world is advancing, life, society and today it seems to me that what they are looking for is more inclusion and more justice every day, “he said in a very reflective tone. one of the highest representatives of the media worldwide.

He also added: “I believe that a communicator has to adapt to each era, each space, how life was at all times. I think your interviews 20 years ago have to be a bit different from now as well. Ramos interrupts him and asks him if he thinks it was okay and insists that there is a possibility that this is a way of apologizing, but Don Francisco flatly denied the question.

“It is not to apologize because it would be a lie, because it was the world that was lived at that time. It seemed to me that it was not right. I believe in that sense that society has improved. In the inclusion he has improved a lot, but he is still in the diapers, in the babbling, he lacks much more ”, said the driver.

The interview arose from the book that Don Francisco launched on the market and that talks about his memoirs “Con Más Ganas de Vivir”. In addition, the Chilean confessed that stopped coloring his hairHe admitted that retirement is one of the most painful things that can happen to a human being. He revealed that he was seeing a psychiatrist for the first time in his life, as the pandemic made him reflect on many aspects of it.

Don Francisco touched on topics that we discussed with him a few months ago, when he launched a series of interviews through the signal of CNN en Español with Don Francisco: Reflections 2021.

Without a doubt Don Francisco made history by getting the Hispanic television in the United States had inclusion. “Sábado Gigante” was the first program with content in Spanish in the Anglo country and there stayed for 53 years. Many are Latinos who see him as a reference, who will go down in history as one of the most important communicators in Latin America.

Here we also leave the interview we did with him a few months ago in case you did not see it where he told us about the retirement of television sets, how he reinvented himself and now makes use of digital platforms to communicate, his travels and distance which led him to spend little time with his family. But above all, of the love and companionship he has with his wife, to whom he assured to owe everything and who has been his partner for also 60 years.

