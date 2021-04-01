Don Cheto grabs Chiquis Rivera’s thigh in a very suggestive pose



Chiquis Rivera climbs Don Cheto’s thigh.

Photo: D Dipasupil / Getty Images

The daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, does not stop making noise on social networks. Whether it is because of his notorious divorce, the odd suitor, his musical successes, her sexy outfits or for being irreverent when provoked. Proof of this is a recent photograph he uploaded to his account Instagram in which he appears with his partner from “I have talent, a lot of talent“, Don Cheto, whom he has known for several years.

Very out of pain and wearing a tight and short black dress, the ex of Lorenzo Mendez, ‘rode’ the leg of the presenter and he, fearlessly, he grabbed the winner’s thigh of the Latin Grammy. The pose was quite suggestive, but nothing that the friendship between these two cannot support. “I know, not everyone can handle me but Don Cheto can, well a little hahaha”, was the message with which the artist accompanied the fun and “hot” photograph.

Obviously, the comments were immediate: “He found a perfect partner”, “The lemon band is going to get angry”, “I can”, “They make a beautiful couple”, “I would also like to hold you so beautiful !!!” , “How handsome” and “That little hand Don Chento. You look at it but you don’t touch it ”. Already Chiquis Rivera placeholder image generates a sensation on its own, but without a doubt that next to Don Cheto things get explosive.

