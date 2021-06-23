Don Alfredo was a taxi driver, a commando ended his life in Reynosa

TAMAULIPAS

The call to his cell phone was short and of immediate order: “go back home because things are ugly”, that’s how Alfredo Recio Rosas, 54 years old and a taxi driver, decided to seek refuge to avoid being a victim of the massacres that a group armed carried out in the city of Reynosa tamaulipas.

Unfortunately, on the way, he met the commando of hitmen who ended up killing him with five shots and with high-powered weapons.

He didn’t mess with anyone. In fact, he was a very reserved person who never caused problems, ”said Juani Recio, sister of the taxi operator.

Alfredo’s death occurred in the streets of the Almaguer neighborhood, where several people also died under machine guns from criminals.

With a 20-year career behind the wheel, Don Alfredo was the foster father of four children, who came to make a living, but left a baby in distress.

We did not know what was happening, we only understood that things were very ugly outside, so we spoke to him and he came to take shelter, as he says, in his lair, “said his sister.

His companions of affection called him “Rat” because of his sharp face and his work area was neighboring colonies where he was executed.

He did not go to the center or to distant places, it was always here in the neighborhoods that are near the Reynosa subdivision ”, commented his sister.

When making his last trip, the family was surprised by the moral support they received after taxi drivers, acquaintances and friends went to take his remains to the cemetery.

The funerals were held at his home and from there they walked him through Almaguer, other neighboring colonies and finally to his grave.

There were so many people that we didn’t know what to do, but then a neighbor arrived with food, then a taquero who gave away his tacos and another man with pizzas. That’s when I understood that my brother left a lot in this life, ”he said.

Juani demanded greater security from the federal, state and municipal governments.

There is only the SEDENA, the National Guard, who do nothing, we do not want, we demand security for everyone, “he said.

For his part, the Tamaulipas attorney general, Irving Barrios Mojica, reported on the result that personnel from his department and the Ministry of Public Security had compiled and in which he assured that Celts from the Gulf Cartel such as “Los Ciclones”, from Matamoros, and “Los Escorpiones” from Río Bravo could be involved in the massacre.

jcs