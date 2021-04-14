Domino’s to start pizza delivery with the help of an autonomous vehicle in Houston



Domino’s has a 37% share of the pizza market in the United States.

Domino’s will begin pizza delivery in Houston through a pilot program involving an autonomous vehicle. Deliveries will be made with the help of the R2 robot from the Nuro company, sand treats of the first fully autonomous delivery vehicle and that it received a permit to operate in the United States, according to Reuters.

Nuro and Domino’s had already announced that they would deliver pizza with the help of robots in 2019, but decided to start their trial delivery program starting this year.

One of the reasons why Domino’s and Nuro chose the city of Houston to start the program is that it is the metropolitan area which has one of the highest death rates related to traffic accidents in the country.

During the coronavirus pandemic Domino’s managed to obtain significant gains from the shutdowns of the economy which propelled the company to achieve a 37% market share compared to 29% five years ago.

@dominos and Nuro are serving up a hot new way to get your pie 🍕 Introducing autonomous delivery in Houston, TX! Beginning this week, select customers can choose to have their pizza delivered by Nuro’s R2 robot. #pizzatime #robots #autonomousdriving pic.twitter.com/NAi8h05yhh – Nuro (@nurobots) April 12, 2021

What is Nuro?

The Nuro company was founded in 2016 and raised over $ 1.5 billion by two former Google engineers. One of the largest investors is SoftBank Vision Fund, a Japanese fund that is also behind companies like Uber and WeWork.

Nuro has also partnered with other retailers and restaurants such as Krogers, Walmart, and CVS. Last month Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said the fast food chain would begin delivering with the help of autonomous vehicles from Nuro within five years.

Since December 2020 Nuro has been testing deliveries in various locations in the states of Texas and California using R2 vehicles. that have neither pedals nor steering wheel.

