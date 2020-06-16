Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Without a doubt, the final design of the PlayStation 5 gave a lot to talk about and the division of opinions generated a wave of memes and designs from the community. After all, the futuristic type proposal that Sony handles for its new hardware was somewhat strange for some. In this context, the jokes did not wait and just as KFC boasted its next console that also makes fried chicken, Domino’s Pizza got on the PS5 train.

After the official presentation of the PlayStation 5, the official Twitter account of Domino’s Pizza in Malaysia took advantage of the occasion and the hype for the new Sony console to promote their food. Focused on the Pandu Ambil service that brings food to customers during the pandemic, the post shows the design of the PS5 but turned into a huge pizza box, placed vertically. Also, the control, which takes the design of the DualSense, substitutes the analog sticks for 2 miniature pizzas.

This is more than just a game. Not only does it fill up your time, it also fills up your tummy. Yourself Order yourself a 🍕 console today via Pandu Ambil because #ItsJustThatEasy. Click here ✖️ to order now 👉 https://t.co/eKLqLRXHOT pic.twitter.com/uzXVBGZLap – Domino’s Pizza Malaysia (@DominosMY) June 12, 2020

