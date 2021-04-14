Domino’s debuts robots to deliver pizza at home this week

For the first time, Domino’s implements robots to deliver pizzas without the need for human delivery men.

In the 1970s, Domino’s Pizza launched an aggressive campaign: if the order did not arrive at the customer’s home in less than 30 minutes, it would be completely free. This positioned them as a efficient American company, and opened a market for them among the largest fast food companies in the world. Almost 5 decades after this innovation, the company will implement robots in its delivery dynamics.

How does it work?

Domino’s Nuro autonomous delivery vehicle. Photo: Domino’s

In times of pandemic, Domino’s Pizza Inc realized that put their customers and employees at risk with the necessary contact to deliver a pizza. Not only in the food preparation process, but at the time of take it to the requested addresses.

For this reason, partnered with Nuro Inc, a Silicon Valley startup. In mid-April, they jointly announced the launch of a robotic and autonomous delivery, to satisfy the growing online orders during the pandemic.

The dynamics will be simple:

The client places an order on the digital platform. The order is registered and prepared. Once it is ready, it is loaded onto Nuro, the Sillicon Valle robot. Nuro takes her to the requested address.

Nuro, the pizza robot from Silicon Vally

Photo: Domino’s

Nuro robots are small, low-speed vehicles for transporting packages, rather than people doing it. This reduces the chance of contact between human beings, and effectively slows down virus transmission. Only last year, the company obtained authorization from the United States to start unmanned delivery services.

The idea is to launch this delivery service from autonomous robots only in Houston, to test how it works before expanding to the rest of the country. However, Domino’s goal is to make the service is extended to the whole world, as part of a long-term project.

Nuro didn’t just partner with Domino’s. Rather, it has retailers in mind Kroger Co, Walmart Inc and CVS Health Corp to deliver food and recipes, he said his weekly deliveries almost tripled in the first three months of the pandemic.

