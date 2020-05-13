“Domino” had an almost clandestine premiere in theaters, back in late February, so taking advantage of the fact that it is now coming to domestic platforms we must pay homage to one of the great names of cinema such as Brian De Palma, someone who when we are missing we will throw in It is missing and those of us who have been able to experience his new films at the time will be pleased with it. I do not know if it was Arturo Pérez- Reverte who said that the world was divided into those who had seen Ben-Hur premiered and those who had not. By age, I can not get to it, since of the greats of classic Hollywood my memories come to see “Rich and famous” of Cukor in a summer cinema in a beach town of Murcia or the “Dubliners” of John Huston in the Gran Vía de Madrid. Memories that thirty-odd years later are still valid as vital events of importance and the inexorable passing of time. From Brian De Palma I saw “Corazones de Hierro” for the first time in La Vaguada in Madrid in a morning session (on video I had seen “Doble cuerpo” (with its marvelous cover) and “The Untouchables of Elliot Ness”). I really liked the film and irritated the comparison with Oliver Stone’s “Born on July 4” (by the way, screenwriter of “The Price of Power”), which arrived in Spain a few weeks later. I have never been able to forget that discomfort at being massacred by critics from around the world, as I have seen his later productions in the comfort of the armchair and the big screen or the rest of his filmography in the solitude of the television.

Never nominated for an Oscar and five times for “razzie”, accused of copying Hitchcock and some other nonsense, De Palma is one of the great masters of the seventies and eighties, of the group of Spielberg, Scorsese, Coppola and Lucas. Not having its own production company, it has not been able to reach the budget levels of its famous filmmaker friends, although it is also true that it has not been ruined with resounding failures (such as Coppola with “Cotton Club” and “Corazonada” or Spielberg with “1941” or “My friend the giant”), since his financial disaster with “The bonfire of the vanities” reverberated in Warner Bros. De Palma is a magician of the staging, someone from a time of great shots (unforgettable entry from “Snake eyes”) or full-length, in a different way of filming and with genius such as “The ghost of Paradise”, “Dressed to kill” or “Double body”. With the changes in public habits, now a sequence mounted in the form of a video clip, visual effects of the protagonists and no risk in filming are demanded. For this reason, it is more difficult for him to find financing for his latest projects, not even premiered in commercial theaters, as has been the case of “Redacted” or “Passion”. “Domino” belongs to this category, even Denmark has had to go the “good” Brian De Palma to shoot this film, again massacred by the vast majority of specialized critics, but much of its irregularity comes from amputations in its edition so that the Scandinavian producers could have a feature film of more or less an hour and a half of footage (it seems that the original version lasted two hours and twenty minutes). The tape tells a story of police and evildoers. A script by Petter Skavlan, where the leading Danish detectives mix, a lone wolf who tries to finish off the ISIS terrorists who killed his father and are preparing an attack on European soil and in the middle some CIA agents. Interesting ideas, such as that the avenger of his father kills one of the good ones when trying to flee, the police lover of the deceased also moves for revenge, that the CIA does not seek absolute good either or the protagonist must take the blame for having forgotten your regulatory weapon at home. Everyone has a dark ground and motivations. Villains are horrible people, fanatical Islamists who just want to do as much damage as possible to pursue their interests.

From the mise-en-scene, samples of “Depalmanian” talent appear, from the crane with which “Domino” begins, the spectacular double approach (when the detainee faces the wall), the tribute to Hitchcock with the sequence of the chase through the rooftops (as in “Vertigo” or “Catch a Thief”), the screen divided into the attack on the film festival, a “glamorous” place where sinister things also happened in “Femme fatale”, or that sense of tension, marked by the photography of José Luis Alcaine and the wonderful soundtrack by Pino Donaggio. Too bad it seems that planes are missing, the feeling that more has been cut off, causing characters like Guy Pierce or Carice Van Houten to lose weight. Even so, there is more talent in De Palma in ninety minutes of irregularity, as in the case of “Domino”, than in the vast majority of current directors.