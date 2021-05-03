Domino Park reopens in Little Havana – Telemundo Miami (51)

The iconic Domino Park in Little Havana was reopened this Monday with a ceremony attended by Commissioner Joe Carollo, along with Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar and State Senator Ileana García.

At the event, the new mobile vaccination program of CVS Pharmacies in Domino Park was inaugurated.

Today, the city of Miami announced the reopening of the closed facilities of its parks and the restart of activities that were suspended due to the pandemic.

Carollo said that the reopening of the Domino Park is a step to return a sense of normalcy to the community, but recalled that the measures against the pandemic still have to be maintained while playing dominoes or carrying out some activity in the emblematic place.