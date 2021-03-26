Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $ 1.6 billion over US election indictments

WASHINGTON, Mar 26 (Reuters) – Dominion Voting Systems Corp has filed a $ 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, accusing the cable news network of falsely claiming that the voting company rigged the 2020 presidential election to improve their qualifications, the company said Friday.

Dominion, who has already sued the campaign of former President Donald Trump, a former Trump campaign attorney, Sidney Powell, and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, argued that Fox News “sold a false story of electoral fraud to serve its own ends. commercials, seriously injuring Dominion in the process, “according to a copy of the lawsuit.

Dominion claimed it filed the lawsuit in Delaware state court.

Republican Trump lost the November 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, but continued to make claims without providing evidence of widespread voter fraud. His supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, as Congress tried to certify the results of the elections.

In its lawsuit, Dominion said Fox News tried to appeal to viewers loyal to Trump by amplifying those unsubstantiated claims, including allegations that Dominion’s systems changed votes despite efforts by the voting systems company to make the situation clear. .

“Fox News Media is proud of the 2020 election coverage, which is in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend this unsubstantiated lawsuit in court,” said a statement from the Fox Corp-owned company. .

“The disinformation campaign against our company has caused us severe harm and undermined trust in American democratic institutions,” Dominion Chief Executive Joe Poulos said in a statement. “These lies have also threatened the personal safety of our employees and customers. No amount of money will repair the damage caused.”

Smartmatic, which makes voting machines, made similar claims in a defamation lawsuit that alleged Lou Dobbs and two other Fox News anchors accused the firm without providing evidence of helping to rig the election against Trump. The day after Smartmatic filed the lawsuit on February 4, Fox canceled the Monday-Friday show “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; additional reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)