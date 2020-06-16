Three months after the temporary suspension of the filming of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘Last March, Universal Pictures has officially confirmed that production will resume the second week of July at Pinewood Studios in the UK. Obviously, the third installment of this blockbuster will have to resume filming following the security guidelines recently established by the British Film Commission for COVID-19.

In turn, Deadline reports that the main executives and producers of the studio have worked in recent times to strictly comply with the necessary security measures to restart production with the minimum risk. For this, they have invested the amount of 5 million dollars that will serve to cover all the expenses necessary to comply with security protocols.

« Anyone with symptoms will be isolated before being sent home, » a Universal production executive said in the statement. « We want to make sure that we go beyond protocols to create a safe environment. Cost is not our main concern now: it is security. We will take the direction set by our medical team, but we are confident that with phased programming and Different zones for the team, together with a contact tracking system, we can move forward with a limited delay in production. «

Protocols to be strictly implemented include a period of quarantine before they are allowed to go to the film set. Also entering here are the stars Chris PrattyBryce Dallas Howard, who will be arriving from the United States.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow (who has already taken over ‘Jurassic World’), the film will once again star in the role of Chris PrattyBryce Dallas Howard and hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Along with themJake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith and veterans of the Laura Dern saga, Sam NeillyJeff Goldblum.

Steven SpielbergyColin Trevorrow return to executive production for Amblin Entertainment. Additionally, producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow. For her part, Emily Carmichael (‘Pacific Rim Uprising’) worked on the script with Trevorrow, based on a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who wrote both ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’.

Recall that the first installment, released in 2015, grossed a whopping $ 1.67 billion at the worldwide box office, for the 1,304 million raised by the second in 2018.