Dominion in pandemic was insane

Without a doubt, filming Jurassic World: Dominion in the midst of a pandemic was insane. Or at least that’s how Chris Pratt himself felt.

Many films in the industry were affected by the pandemic. All had to pause their filming due to the health crisis, and some returned to work faster with others. One of the movies that had to adjust to this new life was Jurassic World: Dominion. Recently, its protagonist Chris Pratt, revealed that filming the film in the middle of a pandemic was total madness.

Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the first blockbusters to return to the fray after the world quarantine. To do this, they needed 40,000 tests to face COVID-19, 18 months and an investment of between 6 and 8 million dollars just in security protocols. This film overcame numerous challenges, such is the case that there was a moment that Colin Trevorrow himself, director of the film, thought they were not going to achieve it. “We had the fear that we could have a movie that was 90% finished and that it would stay that way,” he said.

Chris Pratt decided to talk about this stormy shoot, revealing what the experience of working in the middle of a pandemic was like for him: “We shot an entire movie at the height of this bloody pandemic. We started in February 2020. Actually, it was crazy. And the movie is amazing. Thanks to Colin Trevorrow, our fearless leader. Here you see Omar and me taking a short break to listen to some direction or maybe to talk about something else… Who knows, it’s all blurry ”.

The actor’s projects

Jurassic World: Dominion would hit Spanish theaters on June 10, 2022. Before this release, Chris Pratt will release another title from Amazon Prime Video. This is The War of Tomorrow that will hit the platform on July 2, where the actor will jump to the rescue when humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. Together with this actor we will see Yvonne Strahovski or JK Simmons in an apocalyptic adventure.

