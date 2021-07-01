Dominik Koepfer secures the place of the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Soon Woo Kwon

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 05:30 CEST

Dominik Koepfer, German, number 62 of the ATP, won in the 30th final of Wimbledon in three hours and fifty-nine minutes by 6-3, 6 (8) -7 (10), 7 (7) -6 (2), 5-7 and 6-3 to the South Korean player Soonwoo kwon, number 71 of the ATP. With this result, the German will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Kwon managed to break his rival’s serve 7 times, while Koepfer, for his part, managed it 9 times. In addition, in the first service the German tennis player had a 65% effectiveness, 9 double faults and got 62% of the points on serve, while the data of his opponent is 63% effectiveness, 3 double faults and 60 % of points obtained at service.

The next match corresponds to the round of 32 of the tournament and in it the German tennis player and the winner of the match between the Serbian player will face Miomir kecmanovic and spanish Roberto Bautista Agut.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who manage to win the preliminary qualification phase and those who are invited.