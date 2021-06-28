Dominik Koepfer manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of Reilly Opelka

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 01:15 CEST

Dominik Koepfer, German, number 62 of the ATP, won by 6-4, 7 (7) -6 (3) and 6-2 in one hour and fifty-nine minutes to Reilly opelka, American tennis player, number 32 in the ATP and seed number 27, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The American could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, while the German player, for his part, did it 3 times. Likewise, Koepfer had a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 74% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 62% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 64 % of service points.

The German player will play in the final 30s of the competition against the winner of the match in which the South Korean tennis player will face Soonwoo kwon and german Daniel Masur.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is carried out on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, the winners of the phases prior to the tournament and the invited players . In addition, its celebration takes place from June 21 to July 12 in London.