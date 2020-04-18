Everything seems like Dominick Reyes has been looking for his rematch Jon Jones, but the obstacle is the same champion.

Jones, who went through legal trouble last month, beat Kings by unanimous decision at UFC 247. Despite the result, many believe that Bones he lost the fight and Kings deserved to be crowned new champion.

After the event, Kings has been looking for his revenge. UFC wants that but Jones have other plans.

Jones has a fight in front Jan Blachowiczwho knocked out Corey Anderson in Rio Rancho. Jon spoke out and indicated that he prefers to face the Pole, in his native country.

Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some in Poland, haven’t had that yet. pic.twitter.com/frnLyFUkN1 – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

“Now suddenly, am I afraid of a good dog fight? I’m pretty sure he’ll be with him for 25 minutes straight when we fight. One thing about being a world champion is that you must look for fresh meat in every soil. I look forward to looking for some cherries in Poland, I haven’t had that yet ”, wrote Jones.

Kings was quick to reply, texting him Instagram to Jones:

“As you can clearly see here, I’m being brutally taken down!”. Reyes wrote.

Many of us would like to see that fight, as it put the champion in trouble. The intention of Bones front Blachowicz it is very interesting. Jones he has faced great strikers like Alexander Gustafsson and Thiago Santos, but Blachowicz He’s been giving a lot to talk about in his last fights and would quite get the attention of the fans.

The organization could decide to finalize the rematch between the two and give one more fight to Blachowicz before fighting for the belt. With a record of 7-1 in his last eight fights, including five event bonuses and 4 ended before the decision. It’s hard to deny the fight to Blachowicz, especially with Jones interested in fighting in Poland.

UFC hopes to resume its programming on May 9as well as hearing news of the upcoming fight from Bones. The champion has to comply with his court agreement before returning to the octagon. But you will likely see action this year. Only it is not clear who will be the next challenger.