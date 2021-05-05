Dominick Reyes speaks after KO loss to Jirí Procházka: “I love this sport, but sometimes he doesn’t love me back”

A year ago the only defeat on the resume of Dominick reyes It had been a controversial unanimous decision against the best Semi-Complete of all time, Jon jones.

Today, the Californian, a two-time division title challenger, is 0-3 behind what was the first KO loss of his career due to a rotating elbow from the prospect. Jirí Procházka in the contest that led the UFC Las Vegas 25.

Two days after the event, Reyes broke the silence to provide an update on his health status and congratulate the Czech for connecting a tremendous elbow.

Finally at home surrounded by those I love. I would like to say that I went out there and fought with all my heart! I gave it all up and I’m glad it was entertaining for some of you. I am happy and dismayed as you can imagine because I could not achieve the desired result. But I went out and fought, and for that I can say that I am proud. I love this sport, but sometimes he doesn’t love me back, but that’s what we lend ourselves to. I mean I’m fine recovering. And congratulations to @JirkaProchazka. Tremendous fight and what a nudge! It’s the (hits) that you can’t see that surprise you. May God bless you all and we will see you at the next one.

According to medical suspensions issued by the NSAC, Reyes could be left without action for up to six months due to the multiple facial injuries he suffered in the two rounds of the fight.

