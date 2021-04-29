Dominick Reyes praises Jiri Prochazka, and promises to give his best version at UFC Vegas 25

Dominick reyes

Willing to bounce back and get back to the top of the light heavyweight division of UFC, Dominick Reyes says he is motivated to face Jiri prochazka at UFC Vegas 25 this Saturday.

The American does not feel under pressure from being on a two-game losing streak and plans to do his best in combat.

“For me, I’m just defending my position in the division and saying, ‘Hey, I’m not going anywhere. I am better than I was before. I am coming back with a better version of myself. I’m not losing strength ”, he claimed Kings in the middle day.

His rival, Jiri prochazka, he only has a fight in UFC, when he knocked out Volkan oezdemir on UFC 251. The Czech is considered by many to be one of the division’s greatest promises. Now, Dominick reyes recognizes the talent of his rival, but also sees combat as the ideal to rebuild his career.

“I am encouraged by the opportunity. From the opportunity to face that guy, who has all the enthusiasm that I already had. It is an opportunity to return. I still believe that he’s not good enough to beat me, then we’ll see “, concluded the former challenger to the belt.

