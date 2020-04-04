Dominick Reyes

Before the coronavirus pandemic, UFC sought to finalize the rematch for the semi-complete belt between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.

In conversation with Brett Okamoto from ESPN, Kings revealed that the organization was looking to complete the rematch in the fall before the pandemic of the coronavirus it became massive and stopped the world of sports.

“Yes, we were talking about early autumn” said Kings. “We were moving, and then. That was it”.

Kings Y Jones They faced each other in the UFC 247 stellar fight last February 8th. Bones he retained the semi-complete belt after a controversial unanimous decision, where fans and the press disagreed.

Despite the defeat, Kings he said to Okamoto who believes a rematch with Jones could your next fight.

“What I did in our fight, what happened, was a great event. Many people talked about it for a long time. They still talk about it. I think not just me, but the people who felt cheated on that fight. They want to see her again, to see me act like I did one more time. Many people think that the belt is mine. I agree. So let’s get it done. “

The semi-complete champion’s recent legal problems could delay the rematch.

Jones reached an agreement last Tuesday after his arrest last March 26th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for DUI charges, negligent use of weapons, among others.

In the agreement, Jones have to perform 96 hours of community service, one year of probation under observation, 90 days of therapy, and 48 hours of community service.

The UFC’s programming has been affected by the pandemic, where Dana White He still hopes to continue with the pending events.

After the completion of UFC Brasilia, White announced the postponement of three events.

It is expected that UFC 249 the April 18th, but there are no details. The event is supposed to be stellar to Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his front light belt Tony Ferguson, but it seems that this may not materialize after Nurmagomedov indicated that he was having trouble getting out of Russia.

Two days later, he changed his mind and indicated that he was willing to concretely carry out the fight. It remains to wait on what date the expected rematch could take place.