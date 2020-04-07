Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is gearing up for a possible front belt fight Henry Cejudo.

In UFC 250, it is expected that Henry Cejudo have your first bantamweight belt fight in front José Aldo. The event is scheduled in São Paulo, Brazil.

But with the pandemic of coronavirus, UFC 250 could be transferred to another location. Where could another rival arise for Cejudo. Similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov who was left out of the undercard of UFC 249, after travel restrictions in your country.

The Russian Petr Yan it has been suggested as an alternative. Itself, the travel restrictions in force in the country they could stop that possibility.

But, the former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz he’s ready to go back to the octagon and take the chance. In interview with ESPN, “The Dominator”, revealed that the fight has a chance to materialize.

“Now he says that Aldo could not fight, Yan could not take the fight either, and this is a real opportunity in MMA. That is the current situation, is that, given that you cannot enter the country, a space is opened for me to slide there ”.

cross hasn’t seen action since December of the 2016 when he lost the front belt Cody Garbrandt in UFC 207. He has been recovering from multiple injuries for years. Now him Californian he is recovered and ready to return to the octagon.

“I will always fight for a belt. That’s what we do this for, you slide in there and take a chance on the belt that’s right there. And realistically, with Aldo and Yan out of this opportunity, why not take advantage of it? That is what I have been asking for a long time. “. Concluded Cross.

