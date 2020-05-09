Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz explains how he was inspired by the legendary Muhammad Ali.

cross will face Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight belt tonight at UFC 249. As he returns after a long time away this isn’t new to cross, who comes from losing for the second time in his career. “The Dominator” see no action from December 2016.

Muhammad Ali It has been a great inspiration not only for boxers, but also for fighters from MMA. The man who was born as Cassius Clay he left a legacy with his personality and skills in the ring. Many try to emulate Ali, but the same impact has never been achieved.

In the conference call of the UFC 249, cross explained how Ali made an impact on him.

“The leader who made a difference for me in this way is Muhammad Ali. He was willing to give up the belt, possibly go to prison for five years defending what he saw as world peace. “, said cross, referring to the posture of Ali by refusing to enter military recruitment in the Vietnam War. Did that make me wonder what the purpose of all my accomplishments here is? ”.

“Realistically, it is to make a difference and defend all those who think they are not a champion and independent of what everyone says, independent of everyone’s merits, none of that matters if you believe and if you want it, if you have a more purpose bigger than yours, that you only have your belts above all and say that I’m better than you because I have this. What if all the people out there become it if they choose it, when they want? I’m going to fight after a three-year break again when everyone says the rust ring exists, but it really isn’t. It’s all in your head”.

cross will face Henry Cejudo in the co-star of the event. UFC 249 will be held in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.