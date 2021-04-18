Dominicans who stand out as closers of their teams in MLB 2021

Multiple dominicans they are standing out as closers of their respective teams in the MLB 2021.

Cesar Valdez, Baltimore Orioles

Valdez, who was supposed to be a starter, already has three saves with a 2-0 record, 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings with 7 strikeouts, being the official closer for the Baltimore Orioles.

Emmanuel Class, Cleveland Indians.

Class averages a 102-mile fastball so far this season, above Jacob Degrom, Aroldis Chapman and any other pitcher who has power in the MLB, it is still the hour that they have not praised scoring runs and has 3 saves with a record 1-1 in 6.1 innings with 7 strikeouts.

Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals

Reyes, who gave up his dream of starting in the MLB due to injuries, has been closing the games for the St. Louis Cardinals, like Class, they have not yet managed to step on the plate in 6.1 innings with 5 strikeouts and 3 games saved.

Diego Castillo, Tampa Bay Rays

Castillo, who was one of the most fearful relievers of the past playoffs, has 4 saves with a 0-0 record in 7.2 innings and 11 strikeouts.

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

Neris is not new to closing games with the Phillies, he is 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA, adding 2 saves in 7 games with 6.1 innings pitched and 7 strikeouts.

Richard Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Although the closing position for Richard Rodríguez is not fully official, he is the only pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates to have saved a game this season, in five games he has not allowed a touchdown, throwing 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and a save.

Alex Colome, Minnesota Twins.

Colome was one of the most coveted relievers of the 2020 season, now he is 1-1 with a 6.53 ERA in six games, adding 6.1 innings with 7 strikeouts and a save with his respective team.