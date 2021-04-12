Dominicans who have been surprises in their respective teams

Some dominicans have been impressive in their team, while the others is nothing special anymore because they are used to performing in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Yermin Mercedes, Chicago White Sox.

The Dominican and considered a rookie in the MLB-Major League Baseball Because in 2020 he barely took his first shift in the majors, set all-time records and was not luck, his offense has remained consistent. Yermin Mercedes is hitting 536. With 15 singles in 7 games, adding two homers with 7 RBIs.

Emmanuel Class, Cleveland Indians.

Class was suspended for a positive steroid doping in the 2020 season when he first arrived at the Cleveland Indians via a trade from the Texas Rangers. Emmanuel Clase has thrown 13 pitches over 100 miles this season.

Class has pitched four scoreless innings allowing just one single with six strikeouts.

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros

After finishing second in the rookie of the year race behind Luis Robert and Kyle Lewis, Javier continues to put special numbers on the MLB, proving why he was placed above Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers in the Astros’ rotation.

He now has a 1-0 record. With a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts. He was sent to the alternate site to give another pitcher a chance to pitch again.

Huascar Ynoa, Atlanta Braves.

Ynoa, who many expected that the Braves were going to leave their services after a not very good season in 2020, has come quietly, in two games he has six innings pitched without allowing scores with five strikeouts.

Gary Sánchez, New York Yankees

After an offensive season on the ground, he has been the Yankees’ most consistent hitter every day, improving his defense little by little, he has a four-game hitting streak in a row. Sánchez has 296. Batting average with 4 RBIs and two home runs.

Alex Reyes, St. Louis Cardinals

Reyes, who since 2013 has tried to establish himself in the majors, removed Aaron Hicks as the team’s closer, now has three saves in 4.1 innings of work without allowing runs with five strikeouts.